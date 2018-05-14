Lawyers representing man in Waffle House choking incident call for investigation, dashcam footage

After a week of turmoil involving a viral video of a police officer choking a man outside a Waffle House, lawyers representing the man have said they are pursuing police dashcam footage, Waffle House surveillance footage and will investigate whether the Waffle house has a pattern of discriminating against blacks and the LGBT community.

At a press conference Monday on the steps of the Cumberland County Courthouse, lawyers also said they are seeking video of Wall's "inappropriate transport to the county jail in a marked K-9 unit with a K-9 present in the vehicle."

Wall is represented by Benjamin L. Crump, a civil rights and personal injury lawyer from Tallahassee, Fla., and Allen Rogers of Fayetteville. Crump is originally from Lumberton.

"We’re looking under every stone to get to the truth," Crump said.

Wall stood between the two lawyers in front of his supporters.

Crump also is representing Chikesia Clemons, who was thrown to the ground by police officers at a Waffle House in Saraland, Ala., which occurred in April.

He said Monday there are other events at Waffle House restaurants when blacks have been discriminated against and disrespected because of what he called "arbitrary policies."

"This is a national corporate issue they need to address," Crump said.

Rogers said he hopes that when police arrive at a call that they can de-escalate a situation. That was the opposite of what happened last week in North Carolina, he said.

In a video posted May 8, a Warsaw police officer is seen choking 22-year-old Anthony Wall of Fayetteville, at the Waffle House he said he visited with his 16-year-old sister after taking her to prom.





Wall said he and his sister argued with Waffle House employees. After an employee cursed at Wall and his group for sitting at a table that wasn’t cleaned yet, a waitress called the police, Wall said.

The 32-second video doesn't show the conversation leading up to the events in the video, context that both the Waffle House and Warsaw officials say is needed to show that the actions taken were not race-related. Wall is black. The officer is white.

Wall said Monday that gay slurs were used against him as well.

"No human being should be subjected to that, regardless of sexual orientation or ethnicity," Rogers said. "It’s wrong."

The Waffle House defended the decision of its employees to call the police.

“Our review of these incidents do not indicate race was an issue in the decision to call the police in either case,” Pat Warner, a Waffle House spokesperson, said to The Fayetteville Observer.

Warner referenced Wall’s admission of his interaction with Waffle House employees before his arrest. She also referenced the previous incident with Clemons.

“Both incidents escalated quickly, and our employees called the police because of safety concerns for their customers and themselves,” Warner wrote.

“We train our employees to call the police whenever they feel in danger, or if they feel their customers are in danger.”

But Crump said it's hard to accept that the incident, and others like it, aren't racially motivated.

"We haven’t seen any video of young white people being battered and assaulted at Waffle Houses like it," he said.

A.J. Connors, the mayor of Warsaw, said in a video statement on Facebook that Wall initiated a fight at the restaurant and should have been arrested. Connors said Wall became “disruptive” at the restaurant and when the police officer arrived he was "irate and doing things and threatening employees."





"...we must understand that this young man had broke the law. He was there, he started a fight," Connors said. "An officer’s job is to make an arrest if they see fit or there’s a reason to. This officer did what he had to do to make sure.

"Now I want the public to understand that this is not a racially-motivated issue. This was just a young man who had broken the law, and a law enforcement officer arrested him. And unfortunately physical contact took place because he refused to cooperate or follow the — or obey the law. "





The police officer attempted to get Wall to go outside, Connors said.





“He put up a struggle and eventually he was brought outside, gotten outside and in the midst of things more physical contact took place," Connors said.

In the video, Wall can be heard shouting for the officer's supervisor.

The Warsaw Police Department has received phone calls and social media messages, some of which are threats against the police officer in the video, said Glenn Barfield, an attorney representing the Warsaw Police Department and the officer.

He also said the situation in the video was being taken out of context of a longer incident.





