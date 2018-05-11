Waffle House choking wasn't racist, NC mayor says: ‘This officer did what he had to’

The mayor of Warsaw North Carolina is defending a police officer who is shown on video choking and slamming a man to the ground at a local Waffle House.

Anthony Wall, 22, of Fayetteville, said he was at Waffle House with a group after taking his 16-year-old sister to prom. He said he and his sister argued with Waffle House employees and the police were called.

Mayor A.J. Connors said Wall started a fight and he needed to be arrested, but said it was not a racially-motivated incident.

"...we must understand that this young man had broke the law. He was there, he started a fight," Connors said in a video statement posted to Facebook on May 11. "An officer’s job is to make an arrest if they see fit or there’s a reason to. This officer did what he had to do to make sure.

"Now I want the public to understand that this is not a racially-motivated issue. This was just a young man who had broken the law, and a law enforcement officer arrested him. And unfortunately physical contact took place because he refused to cooperate or follow the — or obey the law. "

A video posted on Facebook shows a Warsaw, NC police officer choking a black man wearing prom attire and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House. The police department and district attorney's office are investigating. Anthony Wall

Connors said Wall "became disruptive" and brought on a "call for an arrest." When a Warsaw police officer arrived, Connors said Wall was "irate and doing things and threatening employees."

"He put up a struggle and eventually he was brought outside, gotten outside and in the midst of things more physical contact took place," Connors said. "The officer made every effort to secure him so that the public would be safe. And in the midst of it, unfortunately, when there is physical contact individuals were grabbed and was placed on the ground."

Connors said Wall was arrested and taken before a magistrate, who charged him and then he bonded out of jail.

Wall was checked by emergency medical services, Connors said, "to make sure there was no harm or danger to him."

The argument began when a Waffle House employee cursed at people in his group after they sat at a table that had not been cleaned yet, Anthony Wall told The News & Observer in an interview. Then, Wall said, a waitress called the police.

The video of the arrest — which features strong language — does not show anything before the physical altercation. Wall had his arms raised above his head before the officer began to choke him.





Southerland said that is not how his officers are trained to behave.

In the video, Wall can be heard demanding the officer's supervisor.

When asked if the officer's behavior in the video reflects what Warsaw officers are trained to do in such situations, Southerland said "no."

"It's not what you're trained to do in incidents like this but when you're dealing with someone fighting and resisting against an officer, you try to use proper tactics and go for one move, but that might not work because that person is moving or the officer is moving," Southerland said. "In real versus training situations, moves don't always work out like you want them to."

Connors asked people to "eliminate the prejudging" and allow the justice system to operate. He also asked that people stop calling the police department "and making threats and calls and tying up the lines."

"We have a judicial system that works," he said. "Let the system work."