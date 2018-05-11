Surgeon who caused head-on crash was 3X over the legal limit of alcohol, NC cops say

A North Carolina surgeon who caused a head-on crash on Interstate 40 had three times the legal limit of alcohol for driving in the state, according to media reports citing test results by the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Dr. Lee Turner had a blood-alcohol level of .26, Sgt. B.L. Albert of the N.C. State Highway Patrol told The (Morganton) New Herald. The legal limit for driving in North Carolina is 0.08. A State Highway Patrol crash report obtained by Charlotte TV station WSOC also listed the doctor's blood-alcohol level.
Turner also was driving with a revoked license when he headed the wrong way on Interstate 40 at about 10:30 p.m. May 3 and hit a car head-on, the State Highway Patrol said.
The 41-year-old Turner is employed by Blue Ridge Medical Group and has privileges to perform surgeries at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, the hospital said in a statement. "While this was not work related, he has been suspended," the statement said.
Turner drove for about a mile in the wrong direction before the "headlights-to-headlights" wreck, Trooper D.R. Lane told the Observer. While Turner was uninjured, the other driver, 18-year-old Daniel Reyes of Davidson, was flown from Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious injuries, Lane said.
Turner was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, reckless driving and failure to notify the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles of an address change. He is scheduled to appear in Burke County Court on Aug 15.
Staff researcher Maria David contributed.
