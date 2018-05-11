A student's Black Lives Matter mural was torn down. Her tweet of frustration struck a chord.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old Apex High School student tweeted that a Black Lives Matter mural she created had been torn down by another student the day it was completed.

Since then, the tweet has gone viral, sparking a debate about art, race, free speech and when educators should step into such racially charged situations.

Gracie Staser, the artist, said she spent a month on the project that had been approved by the school's administration, which depicts white police officers on one side, black victims of police violence on the other and the title in large letters, "My Blackness is Not a Weapon."

Pictures of the slain black men appear in an outline of a large gun while an equal sign is outlined with a slash through it. The work draws particular attention to Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old shot by police in Sacramento while unarmed in his grandmother's yard.

"It was pulled down within a half-hour of her putting on the finishing touches," said her father, Mark Staser, on Friday. "That was part of the reason for her responding so dramatically."

Meanwhile, a video posted online shows a male student in a backpack and baseball cap pulling the mural apart.

Welcome to Apex High School

Where your mural about Black Lives Matter will get torn down the day it is finished

(this was a month of work BTW) pic.twitter.com/Hsefclz7Ga — Gracie (@gracie_e_s) May 8, 2018

On Thursday, Apex High student Mason Stewart, 16, told ABC11 that he was the student who tore down the project because he found it offensive, especially because it displayed a large gun on school grounds. He said the gun is insensitive in a period with frequent school shootings. He said he reported his feelings to teachers.

"Right when I saw the gun go up, that's when I complained," he said, "and it's still up here since Monday so I tore it down. ... It was very offensive and it's pointing fingers to cops, and more likely white officers. And I have a lot of respect for officers because their job is not easy."

Gracie Staser's parents said the work was completed as part of the art curriculum that attempts to address social issues through art. Other topics covered in the coursework include abortion, LGBTQ rights and cruelty to animals.

"The more she researched this," said her mother, Joy Staser, "the more she delved into this, the more she felt compelled to make a statement."

Normally, artwork of this type is painted onto the walls, but Apex High is being housed in Green Level High School while a new building is completed.

After the huge response online, Gracie responded with a followup statement on Twitter. She said she worked on the project for an hour a day, five days a week, carefully researching the subject.

"I'm not against white people or against all police officers," she wrote. "The police (officers) I put up on the wall were all known to have shot unarmed black people. ... When I had this idea, I never thought I would be here now, writing a statement to over 30k people who liked my tweet and supported me even though this student tried to silence me."

The original tweet had almost 11,000 retweets and 34,000 likes by Friday morning with most people voicing support.

"I'm an artist based in Pittsboro, NC," wrote @painter_woes. "I'm sorry this happened to your work. Art is a powerful vehicle for free speech. I would love to help you find a NEW wall for your mural."

Principal Diann Kearney posted a message on the school's website, addressing how the incident had affected her students.

"We want you to know that defacing school property for any reason is not tolerated at our school," she said, "and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken. In addition, we are working with the (Wake County schools) Equity Affairs team to ensure that students are being heard and counseled in a positive and supportive manner. We will continue to encourage and facilitate dialogue and discussions around preventing such an incident from happening in the future. I am very proud of the students who have expressed their feelings and concerns about this incident."

ABC11 reports that Stewart had been suspended until some time next week.

Stewart, a junior, told ABC11 that he doesn't regret ripping down the mural. But he takes exception that people are jumping to the conclusion that he's racist.

"I'm far from a racist. I respect everyone," he told ABC11, adding that the imagery is "dividing us really bad."

Gracie Staser, in her followup statement on Twitter, thanked supporters and quoted Martin Luther King Jr., asking people to use their voices to educate others about racism.

"I don't want people to hate on him or people who think like him," she wrote. "I hate to sound so cheesy but, when talking to people who think like this boy does, we need to kill them with kindness. Educate them out of a place of love. Yelling at someone will NEVER change their mind."