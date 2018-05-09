A North Carolina home builder owes $3.85 million to the widow of a worker who was buried alive in a 2014 trench collapse in Mint Hill, Mecklenburg County, a jury has ruled.
He was buried alive. The builder responsible owes his widow $3.85 million, NC jury says

By Joe Marusak

May 09, 2018 11:13 PM

A North Carolina home builder owes $3.85 million to the widow of a worker who was buried alive in a 2014 trench collapse, a jury has ruled.

Kirk Mitcham died within seconds of being lowered with an excavator into the 12-foot trench on Blackbird Hill Lane in Mint Hill, according to a lawsuit filed by his estate and wife, Christy, against Indian Trail-based Bonterra Builders LLC.

The 46-year-old Mitcham worked for a local grading company that Bonterra called in to help find an underground sewer tap, according to the lawsuit. A plumbing contractor had failed to find the tap, the lawsuit said. Bonterra planned to build a home on the site and have the home hook into the tap.

The sides reached a confidential settlement after a Union County jury awarded the $3.85 million in compensatory damages, lawyer Sam McGee of the Charlotte law firm Tin Fulton Walker & Owen said when reached by the Observer on Wednesday night. McGee and Charlotte lawyer Jon Moore of Brown, Moore & Associates represented Mitcham's estate.

The verdict was first reported Wednesday by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly magazine.

Officials with Bonterra Builders could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

"Kirk was a hard worker and a fun-loving guy," McGee said of Mitcham. "He loved his family and took great pride in his work. According to everyone who knew him, he always went the extra mile."

