Rapper Young Dolph disses Duke VP after baristas fired for playing his song

Two baristas were fired for playing a Young Dolph song at the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop on Duke's campus.

After the story, originally reported by Indy Week, went viral, Dolph responded on Twitter Wednesday.

"Whoever that VP is, he don’t give a dam about nobody but his self... I guess he was trying to teach the students how to be selfish I guess......... smh," Dolph tweeted to his more than 500,000 followers..

Dolph was referring to Duke University Vice President for Student Affairs Larry Moneta, who was a Joe Van Gogh regular on campus.

Moneta ordered his usual hot tea and vegan muffin on May 4 when he was offended by Dolph's song "Get Paid' which baristas were playing in the shop. The song includes the n-word and f-word, among others.

Barista Britni Brown apologized and turned the music off. She offered Moneta his muffin, free of charge, but he insisted on paying, she said.

Days later, Brown and fellow barista Kevin Simmons were fired by the coffee chain, which is contracted to operate on Duke University's campus.

Dolph has previous ties to North Carolina.

The 32-year-old Chicago rapper has a song "In Charlotte" on his album "Bulletproof" in which he raps about allegedly dodging 100 bullets while in Charlotte during the CIAA tournament in 2017.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said on February 25, 2017 at about 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Caldwell Street, bullets were fired that hit multiple homes and vehicles indiscriminately. No one was hurt.

The bullets were fired about 30 minutes before the final game of the CIAA tournament at the nearby Spectrum Center.

Police later recovered about 100 spent shell casings from the road, fired from multiple guns and a rifle. Police also found two bullet-ridden SUVs on Parkwood Drive with tires blown out on both. The front and rear windows of one SUV were shattered.

White tissues with what looked like blood also were found outside one of the SUVs.

The following day, media reports described Dolph as the primary target of the shooting.

Moneta, who is responsible for overseeing student services at Duke, said it was the coffee chain's choice — not his — to fire Brown and Simmons.