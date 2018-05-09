A hiker plummets 40 feet off a popular NC mountain

A 21-year-old man fell 40 feet off a popular North Carolina mountain overlook on Wednesday, High Point Fox-TV affiliate WGHP reported.
The man was "conscious and alert," the station reported, quoting John Shelton of Surry County Emergency Management.
The man fell at 3:15 p.m. and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, according to WGHP.
He is in stable condition, reported Winston-Salem NBC-TV affiliate WXII.
In February, a Mount Airy teen considered herself lucky to be alive after falling 50 feet during a mountain hiking trip at Pilot Mountain State Park.
"I had the wrong kind of shoes on,” said Victoria Creed, 17, struggling not to cry during an interview with TV station WFMY. “I was trying to get down to a lower rock..... I made one step to get back up ... and when I did, I slipped.”
No other details were immediately available about how the man fell on Wednesday.
