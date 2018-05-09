Thieves smash glass to steal $500,000 in jewelry from Cary Towne Center, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK Two men used a rock to break into and rob Artisan Jewelers in Cary, N.C., around 5 a.m. on Monday. The locally-owned jewelry store is located in the Cary Towne Center. A reward is being offered for any information. Artisan Jewelers Ashley Jean Reese

