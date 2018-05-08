Wake voters' verdict on legislator facing sexual harassment allegations

Voters will decide whether Democratic incumbent Duane Hall, facing sexual harassment allegations and calls to resign, will have a chance to return to the state legislature next year.
Hall, who is seeking a fourth term, is facing first-time candidate Allison Dahle in the district primary that covers parts of Cary, Raleigh and Apex.
Early in the campaign, Dahle said she wasn't going to make an issue of the allegations, but later changed her mind. State and national groups that back Democratic women pitched in to help her campaign.
Some voters at the Glenaire retirement community polling place said they had not heard about the allegations. Others said they considered the allegations while they were deciding how to vote.
Hall has mostly avoided interviews for the past few months. Most of the allegations were anonymous and published by N.C. Policy Watch, an arm of the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center. Early on, Hall said the report was the product of a personal vendetta. Policy Watch has stood by its reporting.
Bob Fields said he voted for Hall, but "not happily" because he worried about how the inexperienced Dahle would fare in the general election. He figured Hall would be the stronger candidate in November.
"Miss Dahle is such a newbie," said Fields, an 84-year-old retired minister.
Robert Campbell, 51, said he voted for Dahle over Hall. "He hasn't presented a credible case" with his silence and resignations from state commissions, said Campbell, an unaffiliated voter. "We've heard this song before. I believe women. That's all there is to it."
Karen Farley, 68, said she didn't know about the the allegations until she arrived to vote Tuesday afternoon. The new information did not change her mind about voting for Hall.
Yvonne Dodson said she voted for Dahle because one of the candidate's poll workers was there handing out palm cards.
Voters taking Democratic ballots at this precinct were also selecting a state Senate candidate who will run in a new open seat.
In an election where information about the candidates was scarce, voters said they relied on candidate forums, Facebook ads and Indy Week endorsements to help them make up their minds.
Campbell said he voted for Luis Toledo, an Air Force veteran who worked in Washington and is now an analyst at the Justice Center.
Toledo is facing Wiley Nickel, a Cary lawyer who planned public events for former President Barack Obama and other Democratic politicians. Nickel set up his campaign before he knew what district he would run in and far outspent Toledo. Democratic voters in the district found their mailboxes stuffed with a steady stream of Nickel campaign mailers.
Campbell said he was inclined to vote for Toledo, a fellow veteran. "Nickel was certainly out early," Campbell said. "I didn't get that compelling of a story from him."
Fields, who heard the candidates speak at a forum, said he voted for Nickel.
"I think he has a little more traction, a little more expertise," Fields said. "I was put off by all the money he's spending on this thing."
