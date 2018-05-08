She said she couldn't pay medical bills, so she stole $25,000 in fine china from Belk, police say

An employee at the Belk store at SouthPark mall in south Charlotte is accused of stealing $25,000 worth of fine china and silverware, and then selling at least half of the merchandise on eBay.
Diana Ruth Ades, 55, of Charlotte, was charged with felony larceny by employee and freed on $1,000 bail on Friday, Mecklenburg County jail records show.
Ades told police she used the proceeds to pay medical bills, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
According to an affidavit of indigency she filed after her arrest, Ades said she has $20,000 in medical-related debts.
A Belk loss prevention officer discovered the merchandise missing during an inventory audit over the past few months, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. A Fitbit calorie-checking device also was stolen, police said
The loss prevention officer decided to do a random bags check on Ades, who was in charge of the china department, the affidavit said.
The officer conducted the checks three times in March and each time found china in Ades' bags, according to the affidavit.
Ades returned about $9,500 of the merchandise, police said. She sold nearly $14,800 of the merchandise on eBay, "which has been listed as unrecovered at this time," the affidavit said.
