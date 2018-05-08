Linda Coleman grabs early lead in Democratic primary to face George Holding

Former Wake County commissioner Linda Coleman held a large lead on her fellow Democratic challengers in early results from the 2nd Congressional District posted Tuesday.
Coleman, who has lost two races for lieutenant governor, had received far more votes than either Ken Romley or Wendy Ella May.
The Democrats are competing to challenge Rep. George Holding, who held a commanding lead over challenger Allen Chesser in the GOP primary.
In the 3rd Congressional District, Republican Rep. Walter Jones led two challengers, Phil Law and Scott Dacey, a Craven County commissioner.
Here are early results in North Carolina's congressional races.
1st District
Incumbent Democrat G.K. Butterfield did not face any opposition nor did Republican challenger Roger W. Allison.
The district includes all or parts of Bertie, Durham, Edgecombe, Gates, Granville, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northhampton, Pitt, Vance, Warren, Washington and Wilson counties.
2nd District
Holding faced a challenge from Iraq War veteran Chesser.
There was a three-way primary on the Democratic side between former Coleman, entrepreneur Romley and transgender military veteran May.
The district includes parts or all of Franklin, Harnett, Johnston, Nash, Wake and Wilson counties.
3rd District
Jones faced a bruising primary from Dacey, who attacked Jones for a voting record that did not fully support President Donald Trump and tried to tie Jones to Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and liberal donor George Soros.
Jones, who has held the seat since 1994, announced that this would be his final run for Congress.
Law, who finished second to Jones in the 2016 primary, was also on the ballot.
No Democrat filed to run in the district.
The district includes parts or all of 17 counties in Eastern North Carolina: Beaufort, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Greene, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt and Tyrell.
4th District
Incumbent Democrat David Price took a large early lead on challengers Michelle Laws and Richard Watkins for the nomination.
Steve A. (Von) Loor was the only Republican on the ballot.
Two Libertarians, Barbara Howe and Scerry Perry Whitlock, faced off in a primary with Howe leading Whitlock in early votes.
The district includes parts of Durham, Orange and Wake counties.
5th District
Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx was leading challengers Dillon Gentry and Courtland Meader, Jr.
The Democratic primary was between Jenny Marshall and D.D. Adams. Adams was leading in the early results.
The district includes parts of all of several counties in northwest North Carolina: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Catawba, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
6th District
Incumbent Republican Mark Walker, the chairman of the conservative Republican Study Conference, faced no opposition.
Democratic candidate Ryan Watts was leading Gerald Wong for the chance to take on Walker.
The district includes parts of all of Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Guilford, Lee, Person, Randolph and Rockingham counties.
7th District
Incumbent Republican David Rouzer faced no opposition.
Kyle Horton and Grayson Parker met on the Democratic side. Horton was ahead in the early going.
The district stretches from Johnston County to Wilmington and includes parts of all of Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Johnston, New Hanover, Pender, Sampson and Wayne counties.
8th District
Incumbent Republican Richard Hudson did not have a challenger.
Former Aberdeen Mayor Frank McNeill, Indivisible Charlotte founder Scott Huffman and former teacher and firefighter Scott Tiegel sought the Democratic nomination. McNeill was ahead in early results.
The district stretches from Concord in the west to Fayetteville in the east and includes parts or all of Cabarrus, Cumberland, Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Rowan and Stanly counties.
9th District
Incumbent Republican Robert Pittenger and challenger Mark Harris met in a rematch of the 2016 primary, which was decided by 134 votes. Clarence Goins Jr. was also in the race. Harris held an edge in early results.
Democratic challenger Dan McCready has posted strong fundraising totals and grabbed a large majority of the vote in the early going against Christian Cano.
The suburban Charlotte district includes parts or all of Anson, Bladen, Cumberland, Mecklenberg, Richmond, Robeson, Scotland and Union counties.
10th District
Incumbent Republican Patrick McHenry, the majority deputy whip in the House, faced five Republican challengers — Gina Collias, Jeff Gregory, Ira Roberts, Albert Lee Wiley Jr. and Seth Blankenship. McHenry had a large majority of the vote early.
Democratic challenger David Wilson Brown ran unopposed.
The Western North Carolina district includes parts or all of Buncombe, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Polk and Rutherford counties.
11th District
Incumbent Republican Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, faced Chuck Archerd for the GOP nomination. Archerd trailed far behind Meadows in early results.
Three Democrats — D. Scott Donaldson, Phillip Price and Steve Woodsmall — ran for the Democratic nomination. Price led early.
The southwestern North Carolina district includes parts or all of 16 counties: Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey.
12th District
Incumbent Democrat Alma Adams faced three challengers — Gabe Ortiz, Patrick Register and Keith Young.
The 71-year-old Adams did not seem worried about her competition for the seat in Mecklenberg County.
"I’m going to beat them all fair and square and they’re going to know they’ve been beat. And I approve this message,” she said earlier this spring.
Adams had a strong lead early.
Three Republicans Paul Bonham, Carl Persson and Paul Wright ran for the GOP nomination. Wright led early.
13th District
Incumbent Republican Ted Budd ran unopposed for the nomination.
Democratic challenger Kathy Manning, a fundraiser and philanthropist, met Adam Coker for the Democratic nomination. Manning had a large lead early.
The district includes parts or all of Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Iredell and Rowan counties.
