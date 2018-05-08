Some NC lawmakers likely to be upset in primaries

Several incumbent lawmakers in both the state House and Senate will likely be "lame duck" lawmakers in the session that starts next week after losing their primary races Tuesday.

Sen. David Curtis of Lincoln County lost his Republican primary to challenger Ted Alexander of Cleveland County. Outside donors played a big role in the race, after redistricting dramatically changed Senate District 44.

A group called N.C. Citizens for Clear Action, which was funded by eye surgeons, spent more than $106,000 on television ads, mailers and phone calls to campaign against him.

In 2017 Curtis filed a bill to allow optometrists to perform certain eye procedures that are reserved for eye doctors.

Rep. Justin Burr, a Stanly County Republican and the man behind a proposal to redraw judicial districts, was trailing his primary opponent with 12 of 27 precincts reporting. Wayne Sasser, a Stanly County Republican, had nearly 58 percent of the vote at 9:15 p.m.

In a race that pitted two Republican incumbents against each other, Sen. Dan Barrett took an early jump in the polls over Sen. Joyce Krawiec, which could be attributed to a strong early-voting showing from Barrett's home of Davie County.

With just 12 of the 59 precincts reporting in Senate District 31, Barrett had 58 percent of the vote. Krawiec had nearly 38 percent, and a third candidate, Peter Antinozzi, had 4 percent.

Redistricting last year left Barrett and Krawiec in the same district, and also "double-bunked" the Republican incumbents in Senate District 45, where Sen. Deanna Ballard of Watauga County was just ahead of her colleague, Sen. Shirley Randleman of Wilkes County, by less than 40 votes.

Sen. Andy Wells, a Catawba County Republican, was facing multiple primary challengers, including former House member Mark Hollo. Wells pulled ahead of Hollo by more than 1,000 votes by 8:45 p.m. with more than half of precincts reporting.

Three Republican firebrands in the state House also faced some challengers from within their own party — and one race is too close to call. Rep. George Cleveland of Onslow County faced a challenged from Joseph McLaughlin, a businessman and former Onslow commissioner. At 9 p.m. only three votes separated the two with four of 11 precincts reporting.

In a contest between two Marine Corps veterans and Republicans, Eric Queen challenged Rep. Michael Speciale of Craven County. Speciale won with 57 percent of the vote.

Rep. Larry Pittman, a Cabarrus County Republican who recently made headlines for his proposal to arm school teachers, held off his opponent Michael Anderson, a photographer who is known for his fedora collection. Pittman had nearly 62 percent of the vote with more than half of precincts reporting. At 9 p.m., more than 700 votes separated Pittman and Anderson.

House Majority Whip Rep. Jon Hardister, a Guilford County Republican, was holding off his two challengers — Karen Albright and Mark McDaniel. Hardister had moved into the district after redistricting had him doubled bunked with Rep. John Faircloth in District 61.

Hardister moved to District 59, which was an open seat with no incumbent. McDaniel is a former state senator. He had a strong early lead with 72 percent of the vote, but only six of the 26 districts reporting.



