A shooting that briefly halted voting, and other live updates from Tuesday's primary elections

Errors by poll workers, a shooting and a candidate for sheriff disavowing a racist Facebook post made for a rocky start to Election Day Tuesday, as voters across North Carolina cast ballots in this year's primary elections.

Polls opened Tuesday morning and, in most places, will close at 7:30 p.m. tonight. But in a few places, voting hours will be extended.

People who aren't sure where their polling place is can find it here.

Voting in the 2018 primary is underway, with every seat in the North Carolina legislature in play. Here's what you need to know to cast your vote. Kevin Keister

In Franklin County, just northeast of Wake County, voting at one polling place could be extended 15 minutes, until 7:45 p.m. That's because people temporarily had to be turned away from one polling place at an elementary school early Tuesday afternoon, after the school went into lockdown due to a shooting nearby.

Sonravea Privette, the chairwoman of the Franklin County Board of Elections, said nobody at Franklinton Elementary School or the polling place on campus was harmed. The polling place was shut down only for about 15 minutes, she said, so the county wants to extend voting hours for an extra 15 minutes tonight to make up for it.

"To make sure no one was disenfranchised, we decided to keep it open the extra 15 minutes to give everyone a chance to vote," Privette said.





An extension needs approval from the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, which planned to meet at 5:30 p.m. to consider that request.

The board was also due to consider a 15-minute extension for a Hoke County polling place where a volunteer turned several people away Tuesday morning, mistakenly believing that the polls were not yet supposed to be open, said Towanna Jackson, the director of the Hoke County Board of Elections.

Further northeast in Halifax County near the Virginia border, elections officials told WRAL-TV that poll workers in Roanoke Rapids had mistakenly turned people away from at least one polling place.

Voters vote at Millbrook Exchange Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, during the primary election Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Ethan Hyman

Durham County is frequently the site of election day mistakes and mishaps, but as of 4 p.m. Tuesday the polling places there had reported no issues. However, one candidate on the ballot there had trouble when his official campaign Facebook page egged on a racist commenter.

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews, a Democrat who is running for re-election, said he had nothing to do with it and blamed a campaign volunteer.

Someone named Bobby wrote on Andrews' Facebook page to lament an ethnic "take over" of Durham because "immigrants and minorities will flock to the polls," to which Andrews' official account responded, "Amen Bobby!"





Andrews, who has been sheriff since 2014, is being challenged by former Duke University Police Chief Clarence Birkhead. There is no Republican candidate, so whoever wins this primary will likely be the next sheriff.

This article will be updated throughout the day as more breaking news and election results come in.