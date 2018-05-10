NC inmates died when jailers weren't watching. Critics say these fixes aren't enough.

SHARE COPY LINK The family of Patrick O'Malley wonders why he was held in a restraining chair for nine hours while he was under arrest in the Carteret County jail in 2015. He was found dead in the jail after the incident. A state report shows he was held too lo Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

The family of Patrick O'Malley wonders why he was held in a restraining chair for nine hours while he was under arrest in the Carteret County jail in 2015. He was found dead in the jail after the incident. A state report shows he was held too lo Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com