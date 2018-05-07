They took a baby to the ER for a spider bite. NC cops arrested them for child abuse

A man and a woman are in North Carolina jail after taking a baby to the emergency room for a spider bite, according to law enforcement.

Deborah Ann Collins, 39, of the 400 block of West Church Street in Coats, and Colin Joseph Campbell, 20, of the 3600 block of Neills Creek Road in Angier, were being held in Harnett County Jail on Monday, according to county records. They were taken to the jail on May 4.

Collins was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. She was placed under a $1 million secured bond, according to county records.

Campbell was charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury and was placed under a $1 million secured bond, county records show.

A 10-month-old baby was taken to Harnett Central Hospital on May 4 for treatment for a spider bite, according to WRAL. The doctor who examined the child found facial fractures and bleeding in the brain, law enforcement told WRAL.





The child was most recently being treated at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, according to WRAL.

It was unclear if Collins and Campbell are the child's parents. The child's name was not released.

According to North Carolina statute: "A parent or any other person providing care to or supervision of a child less than 16 years of age who intentionally inflicts any serious physical injury upon or to the child or who intentionally commits an assault upon the child which results in any serious physical injury to the child is guilty of a Class D felony."