Wake County closing school May 16 due to so many teachers wanting day off to protest

The Wake County school system is joining the growing list of North Carolina school districts that will close next Wednesday because so many teachers will be absent to protest in Raleigh for better pay and working conditions.

Wake County school leaders announced Monday afternoon that schools will be closed May 16 because more than 2,500 teachers, or more than a quarter of all Wake teachers, have requested May 16 off. Thousands of teachers from across the state plan to be in Raleigh for the May 16 "March For Students and Rally For Respect."

"We are extremely aware that disrupting family routines puts a burden on parents," Wake school board chairwoman Monika Johnson-Hostler said in a a statement Monday. "At the same time, the voices of our teachers need to be heard. Year after year our teachers are asked to do more with less.

"I ask that you support them in their decision to highlight the needs of their profession and your children."

Last week, Wake school officials said they had enough substitute teachers to hold school on Monday. But school officials said the number of teachers who requested May 16 off has continued to rise.

"Our principals can no longer ensure regular instruction and supervision," Johnson-Hostler said..

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Durham and Chapel Hill-Carrboro school systems have already decided to close May 16 because so many teachers plan to be out. Wake is North Carolina's largest school system with 160,000 students, followed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

With both Wake and CMS closing, it means 23 percent of the state's public school students will now have May 16 off.

Next week's rally coincides with the opening of the N.C. General Assembly — and is attracting national attention because it also coincides with #RedForEd teacher strikes and walkouts across the country. North Carolina's teachers are seeking better pay and benefits, safer schools and more support staff.

The National Education Association recently reported that North Carolina's average teacher pay ranked 39th in the nation last school year and is expected to rise to 37th this year, up from a low of 45th in 2011. Advocates for higher pay note that's still well below the national average. Republican supporters note this year's average is expected to top $50,000 for the first time and say the national ranking would be higher if cost of living were factored in.

Leaders of the N.C. Association of Educators are careful to say their May 16 action is neither a walkout nor a strike. North Carolina is a right-to-work state where teacher strikes are illegal. However, state law gives teachers the right to take personal leave with at least five days' advance notice — as long as a substitute is available and the teacher pays a $50 "required substitute deduction."

Wake's decision to close drew criticism from Charles Hellwig, chairman of the Wake County Republican Party.

"I think it is sad that WCPSS may bend to political pressure from teachers unions and Democrat politicians who are playing politics with our children," he said in an email message. "Our students are being used as pawns once again — the left has no shame."

It will be an optional teacher workday in Wake County. Wake students won't have to make up the day because they have more than the minimum hours of annual instruction required under state law.

But the day off comes as some high school students are taking Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams. The day off could also pose problems for students who rely on coming to school to eat meals.

:"We are working with principals and school leaders to accommodate modified food service and high school exam schedules," Wake said in its announcement. "You will receive that information in the coming days."

Some North Carolina school systems don't anticipate closing May 16.

Chatham County schools anticipate having a regular school day on May 16. The school district expects 36 employees in instructional positions to be away from work that day. Six of those requests are for personal time, one is for work-related training, 17 are for sick time and 12 are for professional development.





Greg Childress of the Herald-Sun contributed.





