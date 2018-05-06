Severe storms with damaging winds, cloud-to-ground lightning possible in NC Sunday

The East Coast was spared its first tropical event of the 2018 hurricane season when the National Weather Service announced on Friday that a tropical disturbance off the Florida coast that could have affected North Carolina had zero chance of developing.

But much of North Carolina could still see severe weather Sunday.

The National Weather Service forecast included a hazardous weather outlook on Sunday, with the possibility for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and the threat of cloud-to-ground lightning Sunday afternoon and evening.

The main storm threat in the Triangle area is wind gusts, primarily between 2 and 7 p.m. Winds should remain calm until the evening, when storms before 9 p.m. could bring dangerous gusts.

In western North Carolina, the main threat is cloud-to-ground lightning.

Along the coast, the gusts will be particularly strong, with the main weather threat being damaging gusts higher than 50 mph.

The weather service in Newport-Morehead City said rainfall up to 2 inches could cause localized flooding.

There was also a moderate rip current risk.

Hail is possible in northeast North Carolina, the weather service said.

No severe weather is expected the remainder of the week in central North Carolina, with highs expected to range between 73 and 87 in the Triangle area.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, when conditions are more favorable for cyclone formation, but storms can form at any time, according to the weather service.