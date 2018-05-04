Spring's first major meteor shower peaks this weekend. Here's how to watch Eta Aquarids

The first major meteor shower of the spring peaks this weekend.

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower can produce up to 30 meteors per hour at its peak, Saturday through Monday, May 5-7, though 10-20 meteors per hour is more likely, according to NASA.

The shower favors the Southern Hemisphere, but the Carolinas are in an excellent viewing spot, since you'll see more meteors the farther south you are. (Sorry, Northerners.)

The best time to see the Eta Aquarids is just before sunrise on Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings.

The meteors appear to originate from (but don't actually come from) Eta Aquarii, one of the brightest stars in the Aquarius constellation. Eta Aquarii is one of the four stars that make up the top of the "water jar" in the water bearer constellation.

In the Northern Hemisphere, Eta Aquarid meteors often appear as "earthgrazers," which are long meteors that appear to skim the surface of the Earth near the horizon.

Eta Aquarid meteors are known for their speed. They travel at about 148,000 mph into Earth's atmosphere, according to NASA. Fast meteors can leave glowing "trains" or incandescent bits of debris in a meteor's wake, which can last for several seconds to minutes.

Most of North Carolina and South Carolina has a fair chance of seeing the meteors Friday night, though areas on the coast will have a better view, according to Accuweather and the National Weather Service. Clouds likely will obscure the view for the Carolinas Saturday night before clearing slightly Sunday night.

According to Bill Cooke, who leads NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office, here's how to get the best view of the meteors:

▪ Find an area well away from city or street lights.

▪ Be prepared with a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair.

▪ Lie flat on your back with your feet facing east and look up, taking in as much sky as possible.

▪ After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes should adapt and you will begin to see meteors.

▪ Be patient — the show lasts until dawn, so there is plenty of time.

Meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids.

"When comets come around the sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them," according to NASA. "Every year the Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere where they disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky."

The debris that create the Eta Aquarids come from Halley's Comet.

Every time Halley returns to the inner solar system, it sheds a layer of ice and rock into space. Those dust grains eventually become the Eta Aquarids in spring and the Orionids in fall if they collide with Earth's atmosphere, NASA said.

Halley's Comet takes about 76 years to orbit the sun once. The last time it was seen by casual observers was in 1986. It'll be back in 2061.

The meteors are tiny — about a millimeter in diameter — and there's no chance they'll hit the ground, Cooke told Space.com.

"They are too small and move too fast to endure the plunge through Earth's atmosphere; the heat generated from the friction with the atmosphere obliterates the little pieces of space rock," according to Space.com.

To see meteor shower activity where you live, go to leonid.arc.nasa.gov/estimator.html.