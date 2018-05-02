Here's how many Facebook users in North Carolina had their data leaked

The political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and other companies obtained Facebook data on more than 2.5 million North Carolinians, state Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday.

Stein said he got the number from Facebook as part of an investigation by his office.

Cambridge Analytica, which shut down Wednesday, was at the center of a scandal over its use of Facebook data.

The company worked for the North Carolina Republican Party and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in 2014. Tillis has said that the company provided "limited services" to the campaign. The company boasted that it helped Tillis identify issues that helped him defeat incumbent Democrat Kay Hagan.

