Students had a ‘hit list’ for an NC school — and a stockpile of weapons, cops say

Two students in Franklin, North Carolina, were arrested for writing a "hit list" that included the names of 11 students and the principal of Franklin High School, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they found weapons in the bedroom of a 16-year-old student.
Franklin is more than 3 hours west of Charlotte.
The hit list was allegedly written by the 16-year-old male student and his girlfriend, according to the sheriff's office.
Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland said the items found in the male student's room included firearms and airsoft pellet guns. Holland said he expects to file criminal charges against both students, according to WLOS.
Holland told WLOS the hit list was part of an alleged "revenge plot" to hurt the 11 students, the principal and law enforcement in the western North Carolina town. Holland did not elaborate.
Search warrants showed that the following were seized from the student's room:
▪ Winchester .22 rifle
▪ Mossberg 702 .22 rifle
▪ Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun
▪ SKS 7.62 X 39 rifle
▪ .22 revolver
▪ .45 pistol
▪ .22 handgun
▪ 9mm handgun
Macon County School officials wrote in a Facebook post on May 2 that they were given a list of the students that the list writer intended to harm.
The student who wrote the list was detained by deputies and law enforcement was on campus on Tuesday.
Students and staff mentioned on the list were notified individually, school officials said.
"The situation is under control," according to the school system's Facebook post.
