Snapchat and an out-of-state viewer led to arrest of teens who had guns at NC school, cops say

A Snapchat video and an observant viewer from another state might have prevented a violent incident at a North Carolina middle school.
Two teenagers were arrested after the video showed them with guns on the campus of Rugby Middle School, wspa.com reported.
The school is in Henderson County, roughly 30 miles from the border with South Carolina.
On April 28, a person identified as an out-of-state caller called the Henderson County Sheriff's Office to report the video of two armed occupants of a vehicle showing off their weapons as they picked up another person at Rugby Middle School, according to wlos.com.
Although school was not in session at the time the video was posted, there were school activities taking place, according to sheriff's office public information liaison Allison Nock, Asheville Citizen Times reported.
Deputies, including violent crimes detectives, identified the juvenile passenger and the driver — Austin Xavier Dunn, wyff4.com reported.
Henderson County detectives said the juvenile was in possession of an AR-15 style rifle and has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on educational property, according to the Asheville Citizen Times.
Dunn, 18, had what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun, according to deputies, and was also charged with felony possession of a weapon on educational property, wspa.com reported. Dunn was released on $2,000 bond.
The sheriff's department said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
Comments