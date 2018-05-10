Robotic throwers and data analytics may soon be the new MVPs for area teams

Duke University football players (front row) Robert Kraeling, Myles Hudzick and Jaylen Miller join (second row) Derrick Tangelo, Antone Williams and Axel Nyembwe on the team's flight to New York last November to play Army. The athletics staff at Duke uses a software package called Teamworks to, among other things, assign players seats on airplanes when the team travels. Former Duke player Zach Maurides developed the software and heads the company behind it. Duke University Athletics