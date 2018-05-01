Authorities name kayaker who drowned in North Carolina mountain river

Forestry officials identified the kayaker who drowned in North Carolina's mountainous Linville Gorge Wilderness as a 34-year-old Atlanta man.
William HalliBurton "Burton" Greer IV was an avid whitewater paddler who drowned on Saturday night while paddling on the Linville River in the Burke County area of Pisgah National Forest, the (Asheville) Citizen-Times reported.
Greer's kayak got stuck between rocks and overturned, Wade Keener, a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer, told The (Morganton) News Herald. Greer was kayaking with a friend, Keener said.
“The water just kept pulling him under, and the friend tried to pull him out and couldn’t,” Keener told The News Herald. “So he ran up the trail to try and get the other kayakers to help him."
Greer knew Western North Carolina's rivers well, friends told the Citizen-Times. He and Asheville paddler Nathan Zumwalt were featured in a 2012 Canoe & Kayak magazine article for being the first tandem open canoe to run the Class V Green River Narrows, according to the Citizen-Times.
"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends," Burke County Search and Rescue posted on Facebook.
