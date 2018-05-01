Fayetteville woman starved her mentally disabled daughter to death, police say

A 68-year-old woman is accused of starving her mentally disabled daughter to death. Investigators say she nearly did the same thing with her other child, who is also mentally disabled.
Fayetteville police have charged Bertha Brewington Melvin with first-degree murder and two felony counts of domestic abuse — neglect and exploitation of disabled or elder adults, according to a news release Tuesday.
Detectives arrested Melvin on Monday after a death investigation that began on Feb. 3. Police on that day found Tial Melvin, 22, and Edna Melvin, 28, inside the woman's home in the 1600 block of Flintshire Drive.
Police reported that the two daughters both suffered from cognitive impairment and had the mental capabilities of children.
"While in the care of Bertha Melvin, both Tial and Edna became severely malnourished and Tial died as a result of the malnourishment on Feb. 3," according to the news release. "Edna was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and she has since been released and is currently in the care of the Department of Social Services."
Melvin is in custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center, where she is being held without bond.
