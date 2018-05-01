Students flew Confederate flags from trucks at a NC high school. They were sent home

Several students at a North Carolina high school were suspended recently for refusing to stop flying Confederate flags from their trucks on school grounds.
The students were suspended for insubordination after refusing to remove the flags from their vehicles parked on school property, Mickey Morehead, principal of Burns High School in Cleveland County, told the Shelby Star.
“The flags were seen as a disruption at the school,” Cleveland County Schools spokesman Greg Shull told Charlotte FOX-TV affiliate WJZY.
“Cleveland County Schools believes in promoting a culture that focuses on student success,” Shull said in a statement, according to the station. “Our community schools work to provide safe environments — physically and emotionally — for all children. Any conduct that would cause a disruption in our educational environment may be subject to discipline via the CCS Code of Conduct.
Insubordination carries up to a three-day suspension, according to the handbook, the Star reported.
One student told WJZY that an administrator suspended him for two days.
“I got out of my truck and he was like, ‘You can’t do this here, just go on and go home. That's two days,’” the student told the station.
Comments