Silent Sam statue defaced with red ink and blood from protester

Silent Sam, the Confederate monument at UNC-Chapel Hill, was doused with blood and red ink by a protester Monday, in a defiant act that was broadcast on Facebook Live.

In an email to the media, Maya Little took responsibility for defacing the statue, which has been at the center of intensifying protests during this academic year. Little said she was an organizer for the Silent Sam Sit-In since September. The Move Silent Sam group identified her as a doctoral student in UNC's history department.

In the letter, directed at UNC Chancellor Carol Folt, Little said she was attempting to add context to the statue.

"Silent Sam is violence; Silent Sam is the genocide of black people; Silent Sam is antithetical to our right to exist," Little wrote. "You should see him the way that we do, at the forefront of our campus covered in our blood."

Video posted to social media showed Little being led away by UNC police as protesters yelled, "Hey, hey, ho, ho, this racist statue's got to go!" and "Sam is silent; we are loud."

UNC grad student and activist Maya Little pours red paint on the "Silent Sam" Confederate statue on the UNC campus in Chapel Hill, NC Monday, April 30, 2018. Aubrey EL/Facebook Live

A short distance from the monument, officers stopped long enough for someone to bandage the student's cut hand. She was then handcuffed, arrested and taken from the scene in a police car.