Federal authorities in Virginia charged Debra Siers-Hill, 62, of Ladson, S.C., with possession of ricin and having a gun with an obliterated serial number. According to an indictment, Siers-Hill had the deadly poison and a gun with an obliterated serial number in March 2016, a month after her boyfriend, 67-year-old Frederick Brooks, died in Virginia Beach.
Ricin Death

By Joe Marusak

April 30, 2018 02:46 PM

