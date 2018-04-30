Ricin Death

Federal authorities in Virginia charged Debra Siers-Hill, 62, of Ladson, S.C., with possession of ricin and having a gun with an obliterated serial number. According to an indictment, Siers-Hill had the deadly poison and a gun with an obliterated serial number in March 2016, a month after her boyfriend, 67-year-old Frederick Brooks, died in Virginia Beach. Western Tidewater (Va.) Regional Jail