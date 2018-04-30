AWOL Marine charged with killing his grandmother. But she's not his only victim, cops say

A Marine accused of killing his grandmother has now been charged in connection with a second North Carolina homicide.

North Carolina law enforcement arrested and charged Isaiah Kahleal Evans Caesar, 18, in connection with the death of his grandmother, Sallie Copeland Evans, 74, who was pulled from a creek near her Roanoke Rapids home on April 28. The cause of death had not been released as of April 30.

Now Caesar has been charged in the death of 33-year-old Roderick Bluesky Mills of Hollister, North Carolina.

Mills' death was reported on April 11 at about 1:25 a.m., according to the Halifax County Sheriff's Office. It was unclear as of April 30 how Mills died or how Caesar was involved, though Sheriff Wes Tripp said he has family ties in the Hollister area.

Caesar was the last person to see Evans alive, investigators said. Deputies found Caeser at a hotel in the Rocky Mount area after he allegedly used Evans' credit card to purchase the room.

Rocky Mount police and sheriff's deputies took Caesar into custody at the hotel, where they found explosive materials in his room. The hotel was evacuated and the State Bureau of Investigation's bomb removal squad arrived to assist. No bomb was found at the hotel.

Evans’ family told local media that Caesar had a fascination for weapons and explosives. The family said they found grenade parts in the grandmother’s home.

Law enforcement had been searching for Evans for days after her family filed a missing-persons report.





Caesar had Evans’ car parked at the hotel, Rocky Mount police said. The gold vehicle had been spray-painted black, according to news reports.





Caesar was wanted for desertion from the U.S. Marine Corps, police said. He was stationed with the Marine Corps detachment at Fort Benning, Georgia, and had been absent without leave since April 2. He was served with a fugitive warrant for desertion upon his arrest.

Caesar is being held without bond. His first court date is scheduled for May 16.

Another man was arrested in connection with Mills' death last week.

Javon Oneil Richardson was charged with felony common law obstruction of justice, but authorities have not released his connection to Mills. Richardson allegedly called 911 and was at the crime scene when investigators arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

Richardson said he witnessed the murder but would not give information to law enforcement, according to the sheriff's office.

Richard son was instructed by law enforcement to remain in Halifax County, but he allegedly fled and returned to his home in Maine. He was arrested at the airport after exiting the plane and was expected to be extradited back to North Carolina, according to the sheriff's office.