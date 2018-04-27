Everyone seems to hate this college's new logo. The chancellor tries to explain.

N.C. Central Chancellor Johnson Akinleye has apologized to alumni and students who don't like the university's new logo, explaining that the older Eagle logo will still be used for athletics and that the historic seal isn't disappearing.

"It was never our intention to portray our institution in any manner but one that affirms the distinctiveness of NCCU," Akinleye wrote in a message on the university's website Thursday. "We sincerely apologize to anyone who felt hurt or offended."

Since the new logo was unveiled April 17, alumni have stormed social media, criticizing it as generic, boring and a departure from the university's history. Some called it a "gentrified" look and a "whitewash," and others called it "trash." Many said they wanted to see a return of the eagle, the university's mascot.

The backlash has sparked a Change.org petition with 2,400 signatures and a creative competition, at least on the Twitter feed of Student Body President-elect Davanta Parker. Parker started a contest to solicit new designs.

"In light of recent events and pushback of the new logo not representing the true image NCCU! Let’s see who can make a new logo or logos that can be resubmitted for approval along with a petition from the student Body!" he tweeted.

So far he's retweeted a half dozen designs, which led to informal voting by students. One proposal was clearly a joke, however. It featured the new logo along with the letters UNCD — "University of North Carolina at Durham," which prompted one student to remark, "I hate y'all for making this."

NCCU's new maroon-and-gray logo has an abstract look, with six graphic quadrilaterals arranged in the shape of an eagle's wings. The chevron-like image was inspired by the architectural quoins on the exterior of the university's Clyde R. Hoey Administration Building. It was supposed to signal permanence and strength.





Akinleye said he had heard the outcry and wanted to explain the thinking behind the new branding. He clarified that the historically black university's name and heritage are still the same, as is its motto, "In Truth and Service." The historic seal, which features founder Dr. James E. Shepard, will still be used for correspondence. The Soaring Eagle logo will still be used in NCCU athletics, Akinleye wrote.

But, he explained, "as we've rapidly grown over the years, the look of the NCCU brand needed a fresh, contemporary feel, one that showcases our expanded relevance and vitality as an institution of access and opportunity."

The new logo has been in the works since 2016, when the university hired Durham agency Engine Brandmakers to develop a new identity that, Akinleye said, would honor NCCU's legacy and diversity but look to the future and reflect growing academic programs.

"Both of these logos were created for marketing purposes only," Akinleye said, adding, "We realize that change can be difficult, but also know that as the university continues to rapidly grown and gain international notoriety, it will be necessary from time to time."