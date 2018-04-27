An NC Republican says he just made campaign history

At the state level, North Carolina Democrats said they made history by running a candidate in every legislative district.

At the federal level, a North Carolina Republican is now touting what he says is a historic accomplishment of his own.

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and other North Carolina Republicans believe his April 20 luncheon with Vice President Mike Pence in Greensboro was the most lucrative fundraising event for a U.S. House race in state history.

"By being the first to bring Vice President Pence to our state and raising more than $650,000 in a single lunch event – one of the largest congressional fundraisers in North Carolina history – he has established himself as a critical leader in helping conservatives retain majorities both statewide and nationally," said Jack Minor Jr., a Walker spokesman.

The $650,000 total roughly equaled the total his campaign had raised so far, according to campaign filings through March.

North Carolina isn't the richest state in America, but it has a history of big-money races.

In 2002, President George W. Bush raised $1 million for Senate candidate Elizabeth Dole.

In 2014, the Tar Heel State set a record for the most expensive U.S. Senate race in history. Spending topped $100 million in the 2014 race between Kay Hagan and Thom Tillis.

Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the North Carolina Republican Party, said he's unaware of another House event that raised as much as Walker's.

Thomas Mills, a Democratic consultant, likewise couldn't recall such a lucrative campaign event for a U.S. House race in the state.

"I just can’t think of a House race that was high profile enough to garner that type of money," Mills said.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, Sen. Richard Burr, Tillis, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest attended Walker's event. Ticket prices ranged from $25,000 to co-chair the event and $15,000 to host it, to $1,000 for guests.

Walker said the money will help his campaign explain to North Carolinians how conservative principles are improving their communities.

"We have record low unemployment, a faster-growing economy, and because of tax reform, middle-income families in North Carolina will see a increase of about $2,000 in their annual take home pay," Walker said in a statement.

"With this event and other efforts, as well as our candidates effectively communicating our accomplishments, we will undoubtedly have the ability to be successful in November," he said.

The N.C. Democratic Party, however, suggested the fundraiser was more a sign of weakness than of strength.

“Congressman Walker has it backwards: needing the Vice President to come bail out his campaign in April is sign of desperation, not strength," said Robert Howard, spokesman for the N.C. Democratic Party. "The truth is Walker is vulnerable and relying on his fellow Washington insiders to prop up his struggling campaign."

Democrats Ryan Watts and Gerald Wong are in a primary race to face Walker, who has no Republican challenger in the May 8 primary, in the general election this November.

Finance disclosures show that Watts has raised about $100,000 and has about $24,000 on hand. Campaign finance information for Wong was unavailable.