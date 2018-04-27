Carolina Mudcats' 'mini-umpire' gets national exposure on Friday's 'CBS Evening News'

CBS Evening News correspondent Steve Hartman brought his "On the Road" cameras to Zebulon recently to capture the antics of little Vincent Stio, dubbed local minor league baseball's "mini-umpire."

According to SportsChannel8, umpires are Vincent's favorite part of baseball games, and he dresses in umpire attire and mimics their calls at the games. Vincent has "called" games for several teams, but frequents the Mudcats games often enough that the team includes him in pregame routines and lets him go onto the field and show his stuff once in awhile.

Hartman was at the April 22 game against the Buies Creek Astros to film Vincent in pre-game routines with the Mudcats team and during the game.

You can catch the segment Friday night on CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor, which airs locally on WNCN CBS17 at 6:30 p.m.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY