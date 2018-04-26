It's official: Tiger Woods plans to play in Charlotte next week

Golf superstar Tiger Woods has committed to play at the Wells Fargo Championship at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club next week, the tournament and Woods confirmed Thursday.

Woods has not played since he finished tied for 32nd at the Masters earlier this month.

"Break over. Time to get back to work at @WellsFargoGolf and @THEPLAYERSChamp," Woods said in a tweet, referring also to The Players Championship to be held May 8-13. "See you out there."

The Golf Channel reported earlier Thursday that Woods was expected to play at the Wells Fargo Championship, citing sources.

Woods is returning to Quail Hollow Club for the first time since 2012, the tournament said. He has played the event six times, winning in 2007.

"Obviously we are excited to have Tiger coming back to compete in our tournament but to also have him healthy and competing on the PGA Tour this year," Tournament Director Gary Sobba said. "His win here in 2007 was one of the memorable moments in our tournament history."

The Wells Fargo Championship is returning to Quail after a one-year move to Wilmington to make way for the PGA Championship held last August on the same course.

The Wells Fargo is rolling out new attractions next week, including a concert, wine bar and special lounge for Wells Fargo customers.