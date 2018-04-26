Report: Tiger Woods expected to play Wells Fargo Championship next week in Charlotte

Tiger Woods is expected to play at the Wells Fargo Championship at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club next week, according to the Golf Channel, which cited multiple unnamed sources.

Lee Patterson, a spokesman for the Wells Fargo Championship, said the tournament has not yet heard from Tiger's representatives that he will be playing. Players have until 5 p.m. Friday to commit.

GolfChannel.com said it reached Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, who said Woods' plans were not yet finalized.

"We don't know right now (if Woods will play)," Steinberg told the website. "We'll know later this afternoon. We're working on a couple things."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Wells Fargo Championship is returning to Quail after a one-year move to Wilmington to make way for the PGA Championship held last August on the same course.

The Wells Fargo is rolling out new attractions next week, including a concert, wine bar and special lounge for Wells Fargo customers.

This is a developing story.