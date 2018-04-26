One of the country's most beautiful rest stops – and it's next to a swamp in NC
Architectural Digest magazine named the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center one of the 15 most beautiful rest stops in the country. The center, along the Dismal Swamp Canal, is on U.S. 17 just south of the Virginia state line.
This 275 lb. loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, NC after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.
An impromptu memorial of shells has been set up at the Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk for the 4-year-old lost in the surf on April 25, 2018. People are encouraged to write messages to the family on the shells with their thoughts and prayers.
A Coast Guard helicopter assists with the search for a missing 4-year-old boy off Kitty Hawk on April 25, 2018. The child was walking with his mother on the beach when a wave knocked him down and pulled him into the rough surf.
Tornadoes, toppled trees and ripped apart homes, businesses and an elementary school in Greensboro and Reidsville, NC Sunday, April 15, 2018. Duke Energy crews were working Monday to restore electric service to more than 31,000 customers.
Fly along in 360-degree video with Jim Kilpatrick and the Bandit Flight Team as they train in June 2017 for flyovers. The precision formation flying team, based in Raleigh, NC, fly in formation several feet away from each other.
A white Asheville, NC police officer is shown putting a black pedestrian in a chokehold in video released Monday, April 2, that offers more footage of a police beating that has sparked outrage over use of force.
Logan Cambro wants to slow speeders in his Point Comfort Road neighborhood so he patrols it in a chicken suit. He signals motorists to slow down when his speed gun tells him they are going faster than the speed limit.
St. Helena Island resident James Garfield Smalls, 98, sings a spiritual on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, one of many in his repertoire. Smalls is to be recognized by the South Carolina Arts Foundation of the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award.
Jane Carson-Sandler survived a 1976 attack by the Golden State Killer and later moved to Sun City Hilton Head. Here, while recounting the attack during a March 1 interview, she sums up her feelings about the then still-unidentified rapist.
Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Wednesday, June 15, 2016, as they renewed their search for an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.
Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday as a suspect in the East Area Rapist case, officials say. Also known as the Golden State Killer, the serial rapist is responsible for raping at least 45 women and killing 12.
Local surfer Byron Sewell brought some friends from Hawaii to try out hydrofoil surfing off the coast of Hilton Head on Tuesday. They found some especially long-lived waves running along the sandbars far offshore and had some especially long runs.