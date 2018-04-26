Loggerhead turtle released on Ocracoke after being rehabilitated at NC Aquarium

This 275 lb. loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, NC after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.
Ocracoke Island Realty/www.facebook.com/ocracokeislandrealty