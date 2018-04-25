Lake Norman man charged with having two wives

A Lake Norman man was arrested this month for having two wives.
Police charged Bobby Allen Robinson, 55, of Cornelius, with felony bigamy. Robinson is free on $5,000 bail pending a July 5 appearance in Iredell County Superior Court, court records show.
Robinson married a Cornelius woman in April 2017 while separated but still married to his wife in Georgia, the (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported.
"I have nothing to do with him anymore," the Cornelius woman told the newspaper. She said she is getting an annulment.
Robinson also faces an obstruction of justice charge in the case, Statesville station WSIC reported.
Robinson could not be reached by the Observer for comment on Wednesday night.
