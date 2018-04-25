Coast guard searching for 4-year-old boy swept out to sea in Kitty Hawk

A four-year-old boy and his mother were walking on a beach in Kitty Hawk when a wave hit the boy and swept him out to sea on Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard out of Wilmington and other emergency responders are searching for the missing boy in the water off Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk.
A helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City and Coast Guard boats from the Oregon Inlet station also were involved in the search.
The Coast Guard is assisted by Corolla, Dare County and Kill Devil Hills rescue crews.
The boy had not been identified as of about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
