Rescues underway on two Charlotte area rivers

Rescues are underway on two Charlotte area rivers on Wednesday afternoon.
A fire ladder is being used to reach a kayaker who became trapped in debris on the South Fork of the Catawba River at about 4 p.m..
The river is in Belmont in Gaston County. The rescue is happening near Armstrong Ford Road.
Aerial footage from Observer news partner WBTV showed a broken yellow kayak in a pile of debris in the river. A man could be seen nearby with his head just above the water.
Another rescue was underway in Cabarrus County. The rescue is happening just past Midland at a large bridge over the Rocky River.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
