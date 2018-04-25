Rescuers are trying to free a kayaker who became trapped in debris on the South Fork River in Belmont on Wednesday afternoon.
Rescuers are trying to free a kayaker who became trapped in debris on the South Fork River in Belmont on Wednesday afternoon.

Rescues underway on two Charlotte area rivers

Rescues are underway on two Charlotte area rivers on Wednesday afternoon.

A fire ladder is being used to reach a kayaker who became trapped in debris on the South Fork of the Catawba River at about 4 p.m..



The river is in Belmont in Gaston County. The rescue is happening near Armstrong Ford Road.

Aerial footage from Observer news partner WBTV showed a broken yellow kayak in a pile of debris in the river. A man could be seen nearby with his head just above the water.

Another rescue was underway in Cabarrus County. The rescue is happening just past Midland at a large bridge over the Rocky River.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

