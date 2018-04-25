She was raising money for a life-saving transplant. It's the only thing a thief stole, she says

A North Carolina woman is selling raffle tickets at her bait and tackle store to raise money for a life-saving transplant for her daughter-in-law.
But someone broke into her store, she said Tuesday -- and the only thing the thief took was the transplant money, WCNC reported.
Becky and Ronnie Joyner are the co-owners of B&R Bait & Tackle in Rocky Mount, where they sold raffle tickets for two months to help pay for their daughter-in-law’s kidney transplant.
Their daughter-in-law, Stephanie Joyner, needs a kidney transplant, according to the GoFundMe page set up by the cheerleading team she coaches, and has stage four chronic kidney disease.
On Tuesday, Becky Joyner found an open window and a broken window screen in the shop, according to the news report. She said she believes that’s how a thief or thieves broke into the store and took the $220 she had raised. No merchandise was taken, and no money was stolen from the cash register, the news report said.
Becky Joyner kept the raffle money in a tin box under a glass counter top, where customers could've seen her pull the box to store the money, she said in an interview with The News & Observer.
"It took me so long," Becky Joyner told the TV station. "Two months, over two months, just to save that little bit.”
Stephanie Joyner, 34, was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 8 years old, according to the GoFundMe page that is trying to raise $20,000 for the kidney transplant and other medical costs. The kidney disease was brought on by her childhood diagnosis, and she now needs a kidney transplant.
The GoFundMe campaign had raised $715 as of Wednesday morning.
Stephanie Joyner needs a kidney from someone between the age of 18-55 with blood type A or O, the GoFundMe page says.
“Please, get tested to see if you can share your spare with Stephanie who is most deserving of such a blessing,” the GoFundMe page says. “She is someone who has given so much to her family, friends, and cheerleaders -- it's time for us to give back to her.”
The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery, the news report said.
