Drivers in all 50 states ranked for aggressiveness. NC drivers should be ashamed.

North Carolina has some of the nation's most aggressive drivers, based on a survey released this week by the smartphone travel app GasBuddy.
The Tar Heel state came in at No. 5 among the 50 states. An aggressive driving incident takes place in the state every 8.6 minutes, says the survey.
Drivers in the Charlotte area are among the worst. Mecklenburg County had four times as many aggressive driver charges as other counties in NC last year, based on a February story in the Raleigh News & Observer. Mecklenburg County also accounted for more than a quarter of the statewide total, with 279 people charged with the offense in 2017, reported the News & Observer.
South Carolina ranked 14th in the GasBuddy survey.
Alaska is apparently the safest place to drive. It ranked No. 50.
GasBuddy says it examined tens of millions of road trips in the 50 states since Dec. 12, 2017, noting the frequency of "aggressive driving events" like speeding, hard braking and accelerating.
California was No. 1 on the list, which most people suspected. It also tops the list for having the most expensive gas in the nation, which could explain why everyone there is so angry. It also has some of the nation's most congested roads, says GasBuddy.
The biggest surprise on the list might be the fact that Connecticut came in at No. 2, while New York was No. 28.
Yeah, you read that correctly.
“Our findings indicate that states with densely populated cities and high levels of congestion are where motorists are more inclined to drive aggressively,” said a statement from Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Here's the entire Top 10 in descending order: California, Connecticut, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky and Arizona.
GasBuddy says, "Some of the states with the highest average speeds (52 - 55 MPH) have the lowest frequency of aggressive driving events, including Wyoming (46) and the Dakotas (47-48), states with open roads and little congestion."
