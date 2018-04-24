Threat of flooding remains after heavy rains pummel Charlotte

Parts of the Charlotte area remained under a flash flood warning late Tuesday amid persistent heavy rains.
UNC Charlotte, Charlotte Motor Speedway and downtown Huntersville and Concord were among the locations that could see flooding, the National Weather Service warned.
The rain was moving eastward after pummeling the Interstate 77 corridor several hours earlier, from uptown Charlotte to the Huntersville and Cornelius areas of north Mecklenburg.
Flooding on I-77 near I-85 closed all but one lane during the most intense part of the deluge, Observer news partner WBTV reported from the scene.
Brookshire Boulevard near I-77 also was down to a lane during the worst of the storm.
All outbound lanes of Monroe Road at Washburn Avenue southeast of uptown were closed due to heavy flooding, and parts of East Boulevard flooded.
An intense wind burst sliced a Bradford pear tree in half south of Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord but caused no damage to buildings, National Weather Service meteorologist Doug Outlaw said.
The rain should let up on Wednesday before returning on Thursday, Outlaw said.
