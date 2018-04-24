How did this goose know a donkey was pregnant, even when its human caretakers couldn't tell?

Why has a male goose become smitten with a female donkey that’s being cared for by a North Carolina rescue group?
It seemed odd even to the rescuers when the goose walked everywhere Eleanor the donkey did.
“This goose is in love with Eleanor the donkey,” the all-volunteer Carolina Waterfowl Rescue of Indian Trail posted on Facebook on April 17.
The group included video of the goose following Eleanor in lockstep — Eleanor in her pen and the goose just outside of it.
“He follows her everywhere, and they talk to each other through the fence,” the group said.
Social media reacted with glee, with the Facebook post drawing 5,400 views.
“There's someone for everyone,” posted Mary MacKesson Reynolds. “That's so special.”
“You just can't make this stuff up,” Ann Manning said. “Love is in the air."
On Tuesday, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue gave an update on the goose-donkey love tale:
Turns out the goose realized Eleanor was pregnant, something her rescuers couldn’t even tell, the group said.
Eleanor was in “really bad shape” when the group took her and another female donkey in. “They came to us from a kill pen,” the group said.
The rescue group was told at first that both donkeys were pregnant and then that they were just full of gas because they had been eating “horrible” food.
Betsy, a mini-donkey that also was taken in, was so friendly that she was able to be given an ultrasound that showed she was not pregnant.
Eleanor was “very afraid,” and the vet was unable to examine her, according to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.
Eleanor had problems with her feet because she had not seen a farrier in a long time, the group said. So the group got someone to sedate her so her feet could be tended to and blood work done.
The tests came back Tuesday morning showing Eleanor is pregnant.
And that explains the goose’s infatuation, the group said.
”We all know that geese have really strong family bonds. They are the caretakers of the babies in this world,” the group posted. “They will love and foster any baby that comes their way so now today we find out the geese knew something all along that we didn't.”
The baby should be born in about a month, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said.
“In the meantime, she has a nanny waiting in the wings,” the group said.
