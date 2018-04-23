'Revolt against Folt!' Students march on UNC chancellor's office, demanding arts money.

Art students at UNC-Chapel Hill marched on the administration building Monday, saying their roof is leaking, their professors are leaving and their department is poorly funded — despite a splashy "Arts Everywhere" public art event recently on campus.
About 50 students marched to South Building for a rally and then entered a lobby outside Chancellor Carol Folt's office, where they chanted "Open the door!" and "Revolt against Folt!"
There they were met by Kevin Guskiewicz, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, who said that the administration hears their concerns and promised that the Hanes Art Center roof would be repaired starting next month. But he also suggested the students narrow their list of 16 demands, which strayed from art studios and faculty to a new scholarship fund and the removal of the Confederate monument known as Silent Sam.
Students say they were spurred on by a recent university event, called "Arts Everywhere," which featured public art projects around campus and gave a false impression that the university was investing in the art department.
In fact, students said, they've been rained on in class and several high-profile faculty have been recruited away, making it hard to get the courses they need for their major.
"We see it as an exact antithesis to what the chancellor's office is sending out," said Annie Simpson, a 20-year-old junior and art major from Charlotte. "It doesn't sit well with us."
Yet, Simpson said, the faculty are amazing teachers who are producing "international level" work. "They've been doing so much with so little for so long," she said.
Arts faculty who attended the rally and watched the students' speeches said they weren't asked to be involved in the Arts Everywhere campaign, which was more of a marketing event tied to fundraising. Last year, the university announced large donations to the Ackland Art Museum and PlayMakers Repertory Company, which are separate from the academic arts department
Hong-An Truong, an art faculty member, said the arts event gave a perception that academic art programs were being generously supported at UNC despite "the dire reality we face as a discipline."
"The campaign really pointed out the hypocrisy of the university," Truong said.
Students are leading the protest because they feel their education is at risk, while science programs are well-funded, said Sabine Gruffat, a professor who teaches digital art, documentary film and photography.
"The students are depressed when they work in studios that are falling apart," Gruffat said.
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559,@janestancill
Comments