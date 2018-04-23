2-year-old NC girl hit repeatedly by paintballs. Now she's afraid to go outside, mom says

A 2-year-old in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the latest victim of teens firing paintball guns at each other during disputes.
The child was hit in the back by a “paintball missile” on April 16, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report. Police charged 17-year-old Keon Jaquez Broughton with assault on a child under age 12.
The report said the child was uninjured, but the child’s mother told Charlotte station WSOC-TV that her daughter had marks all over her body and needs counseling because she is afraid to go outside. The child's mom told the station her daughter was hit nine times.
The girl was in a public area on Columbus Circle in west Charlotte when she was hit, according to the police report.
Paintball “projectiles” also smashed several windows on houses and defaced several cars, the police report said.
Broughton also was charged with resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. He is free on $1,500 bail pending a June court appearance, Mecklenburg County court records show.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have received more than 150 calls since Jan. 1 involving paintball gun complaints and have made 10 arrests, according to WSOC-TV.
In January, CBS News reported "an alarming rise" in eye injuries from BB, pellet and paintball guns.
The network cited a study published in the journal “Pediatrics” that found eye injuries from such guns increased nearly 170 percent over 23 years.
“These can be life-altering injuries: In a second, an injury can occur that will be with you the rest of your life,” the study’s senior author, Dr. Gary Smith, told The New York Times. Smith works at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Comments