‘The gentrification of my dear nccu.’ Alumni do not like the university's new logo

North Carolina Central University unveiled a new logo Thursday, and alumni on social media have mostly rejected it.
The logo was intended to encompass the diversity of the institution, carrying the legacy of a historically black college and university, and its expansion of academic programs. The new tagline says, “Discover what’s Central to you.”
The former logo is a white background with a maroon outline of the Clyde R. Hoey Administration Building with a tree in the forefront and the name of the university on the side.
The new logo is more abstract. It’s six quadrilaterals, stacked three on each side to represent an eagle with its wings expanded. The new logo still uses the university’s colors, maroon and gray.
The quadrilaterals were inspired by the quoins on the exterior walls of the Clyde R. Hoey Administration Building—the first brick building constructed on the campus and named after former North Carolina governor Clyde R. Hoey—to represent “permanence” and “strength.”
Upon the reveal, the university changed its Facebook profile photo to the new logo. Most of the response to the new logo on Facebook was negative.
“The gentrification of my dear nccu. Where is the eagle? It lacks the swag of a HBCU. I guess that was the point,” Renee Wilson commented.
“#gentrification #onlineschoollogo #whitewashed,” Jerome Williams wrote.
Others misunderstood that the new logo was replacing the iconic maroon eagle with its wings expanded.
“Don’t like it!! Where can I boycott to get the beloved Eagle back?” Latonya Mcduffie commented on the post.
The eagle watermark will continue to be used by the athletic department, the university said. It will also continue to use the “Truth and Service” seal, which features NCCU founder James E. Shepard, for official correspondence.
The university has been working with a brand agency to develop a new logo and tagline since 2016.
