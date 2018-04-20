Tornadoes, toppled trees and ripped apart homes, businesses and an elementary school in Greensboro and Reidsville, NC Sunday, April 15, 2018. Duke Energy crews were working Monday to restore electric service to more than 31,000 customers. Travis Long
North Carolina

After tornado, Gov. Roy Cooper declares state of emergency in two NC counties

By Anne Blythe

April 20, 2018 12:46 PM

RALEIGH

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency for Guilford and Rockingham counties after a tornado touched down on Sunday and left a 33.6-mile path of destruction in its wake.

Such a declaration is the first step for state officials seeking federal funds to help defray the costs of cleanup and emergency efforts in the aftermath of the storm.

A state of emergency also makes it possible for city and county governments to tap state resources and activates laws which prohibit price gouging during the cleanup and recovery process.

On Wednesday, Greensboro officials reported damage to 1,007 structures, from single-family homes to businesses. Thirty-seven structures were destroyed and 162 suffered major damage.

“We are working quickly to complete the damage assessment process, so help can get to those who need it," Cooper said in a statement.

