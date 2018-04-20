This NC police department will take care of the munchies if you're arrested on 420 day

Those who get arrested in Southern Pines, North Carolina for celebrating ‘Weed Day’ on Friday are in for a treat when they arrive at the police station.
The Southern Pines Police Department is taking a light-hearted approach to April 20, informally known as ‘Weed Day.’
“To ensure the Southern Pines Police Department is prepared for additional guests visiting our detention facility on the 4/20 holiday, advanced preparation has taken place to accommodate the needs of these prisoners,” the police department posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.
Photos of a holding cell stocked with Oreos, Coca-Cola and Cha-Ching wavy potato chips in a bowl accompanied the post. A pair of handcuffs was casually placed next to the Oreos.
By Friday, the post had been shared more than 5,000 times and had more than 4,000 reactions, drawing comments from users around the world.
Some Facebook users took the post as a joke, commenting on the choice of chips or the lack of brownies.
“Th(e) chips gone be so stale,” James T Stephens II commented.
Others didn’t like the jest and instead debated on the legality of marijuana or the opioid epidemic.
“It's a shame that the police haven't locked up all the opioid dealers who continue the epidemic, bypass the police via Big Pharma," another user wrote.
“Well that's dumb people go to jail for a plant that medicinal,” Wends Farm wrote. “Does your county have a heroin problem like the rest of the US? Can't you catch real bad guys?”
