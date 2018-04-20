North Carolina commission says leave bats alone until July

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is striking a blow for bat motherhood, telling homeowners not to run bats out of their house before the end of July.
The commission says between May and June, female bats are raising their young and the bat pups need their mothers to survive during their early weeks. If homeowners seal holes or use devices to get rid of the bats, female bats will not be able to get to their young after a night of feeding, and the young bats will starve to death.
If any bats are sealed inside, including pups that cannot fly, they will search for a way out and will die inside the house, or find their way into the living space in the home.
