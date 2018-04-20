NC mom pushes for medical pot for son. 'It's so obvious and clear that this works.'

SHARE COPY LINK Jackson Helms was supposed to be dead by the age of 6. Since CBD oil was legalized, his seizures have largely gone away. The Helms family supports the legalization of medical marijuana. Jeff Siner

Jackson Helms was supposed to be dead by the age of 6. Since CBD oil was legalized, his seizures have largely gone away. The Helms family supports the legalization of medical marijuana. Jeff Siner