Students are walking out of class to call for tougher gun control laws

Thousands of students walked out of their classrooms across the country Friday morning to call for tougher gun control laws in the wake of school shootings such as the Parkland, Florida massacre in February.

Students walked out at 10 a.m., including at Enloe High School in Raleigh and Cary Academy, as part of the National School Walkout's call for elected officials to take steps to end school gun violence. Friday's events will be capped off locally with an afternoon rally at Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh organized by students at several different Wake County high schools.

Student protests have been a frequent occurrence nationally since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that left 17 people dead. Friday's events were held on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado in which two students killed 13 people.

Students say they hope the ongoing protests will put pressure on politicians to reform gun laws, such as outlawing AR-15 rifles and banning bump stocks that can be attached to weapons to make them fire faster.





"We want to put pressure on legislators to show that we're serious," said Lily Levin, 17, a junior at Cary Academy and one of the organizers of the Why Wake Walks event scheduled for Friday afternoon. "Once we get old enough to vote, we're going to vote people out who support the NRA (National Rifle Association) and oppose gun reform."

But F. Paul Valone, president of Grassroots NC, vowed that gun proponents would fight any efforts to restrict gun rights.

"Anything they introduce in the North Carolina General Assembly, I assure you we will kill," he said.

Many school districts have said they won't punish students as long as they return to class after the walkouts. But some Chapel Hill-Carrboro students planned to leave campus Friday as part of the protests, prompting school officials to warn that it could lead to disciplinary action being taken.

The school shootings have caused state leaders to form committees to study how to make schools safer. On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a $130 million school safety proposal that included more school resource officers, counselors, psychologists, social workers and nurses.